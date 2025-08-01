IAPI to host Effie lunch in October

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) will host its annual Effie lunch in October highlighting the importance of advertising effectiveness. A steering group for Ireland has been working with IAPI in recent months to improve the Effie programme, culminating in this event.

The lunch takes place on Friday, October 17 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre on Ship Street. The event’s sponsors are An Post Commerce, RTÉ, Diageo and Allianz. There will be a number of speakers, including Tom Kinsella who chairs the Effie Ireland jury and was up to recently the managing director at AIB Homes.

Audio

On the previous day, October 16, Radiocentre Ireland will stage its annual Sounding Out event in the Round Room in the Mansion House. The morning seminar will look at the future of audio media. Hosted by RTÉ’s Drivetime presenter Sarah McInerney (above), the event will feature a diverse line-up of speakers.