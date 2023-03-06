IAPI to host Shotton breakfast talk

Every day, people make lots of choices, many of them commercial. Like what toothpaste to pick? How much should I spend on a bottle of wine? Should I renew that subscription? Such choices may appear to be freely made, but psychologists have shown that subtle changes in how products are positioned, promoted and marketed can alter actions.

Behavioural psychologist Richard Shotton has been invited by the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) to discuss his new book, The Illusion of Choice, at an event. The book expands on themes from his previous title, The Choice Factory, and identifies the 16½ most important psychological biases that everyone in advertising should know.

It also shows how agencies and clients can take advantage of these biases to win and retain customers – and sell more. Following the main talk, Chris Cashen, managing partner and strategist at Mindshare and Marketing.ie columnist, will speak to a panel of industry experts on various themes raised and that form part of Shotton’s book on psychological bias.

The panel comprises Emma Woods, head of marketing communications at Fáilte Ireland and winner of the Marketer of the Year award in 2019 for her work at Dublin Zoo; Paul Farrell, managing director, Virgin Media Television and Dael Wood, strategic consulting director at Dentsu. The event will be held in TU Dublin, Aungier Street at 8.30am on April 5.

Tickets for the event are €50 for members and €80 for non-members.

For full details, click on the IAPI website here