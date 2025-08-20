IAPI to host talk on career growth

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) and its Futureheads Council will present the second part of a two-part Breaking Barriers series in September. The session, entitled ‘Inside the C-Suite’, is aimed at promoting meaningful career growth with three top agency executives sharing advice and insights based on their work experiences.

The speakers are Emma Kelly, managing director, Elevate PR; Jason Nebenzahl (above), CEO, Omnicom Media Ireland and Róisín Ní Ráighne, managing director, Dynamo. Together, they will share the stories behind their career journeys, from early challenges and pivotal turning points to the lessons that shaped their paths to their current roles.

The event is in FUEL HQ at 6pm on Thursday, September 11.

Tickets are on sale here

