IAPI to host webinar on great Irish ads

A curated selection of Ireland’s finest work chosen by creative directors is the focus of a webinar entitled ‘Ireland: Where Creative is Native’, hosted by the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) early next month. Uniquely, all of the work selected and presented will not be accredited to any particular agency or contributor.

One of IAPI’s aims is to establish Ireland as a centre of excellence in commercial creativity.

The project is a collaborative approach involving the creative community and driven by IAPI’s creative council. Ireland has always been a place of change, ideas and creativity, a country where being creative is second nature; world-renowned for its writers, artists, poets, musicians and all-round change-makers. The webinar will celebrate that creativity.