IAPI to launch Cannes Young Lions

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners Ireland (IAPI) will launch Cannes Young Lions 2023 at a breakfast event in the Odeon Cinema at Point Square in Dublin on Tuesday, February 24. The event will showcase changes made to this year’s format, updates on the competition, what sponsors are looking for and hints and tips from on what makes a winning entry.

For creatives who are of age 30 and under, born on or after 24 June 1992, the Cannes Young Lions competition is the opportunity to showcase and celebrate their creativity on a global stage. The competition registration and briefing process take place in the coming weeks, so IAPI invites all creatives to attend the launch for detailed information on the competition.

Categories

IAPI also draws attention to this year’s Young Marketers category and encourage clients to participate in this category. The institute will run seven Young Lions competitions this year. The categories include film, sponsored by Pull the Trigger and Sky Ireland; print, sponsored by the Business Post; PR, sponsored by PRII/PRCA and media, sponsored by LadBible.

Smurfit Kapp are backing the design category, Meta the digital category and Droga5 will sponsor the Young Marketers. Aer Lingus is the travel sponsor. IAPI programme director Katherine Ryan said registration for the launch event can be made online at IAPI’s website.