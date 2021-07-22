IAPI zones in on Cannes Lions

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) will bring a little bit of the south of France to the shores of Ireland this Friday. This year’s Cannes-alysis takes place at 11.30am to 1pm. Not only did Rothco win a grand prix and Boys + Girls win a gold for creative effectiveness, but PHD Media were shortlisted for Guinness ‘Gogglebox’.

Ireland’s Cannes Young Lions PR team came home with silver, a major feat for such a young team. The IAPI line-up of speakers will present their work, provide tips on how to grab the jury’s attention and share what they learned from their Cannes Lions experience. Liam Kavanagh, the outgoing managing director of The Irish Times, will welcome delegates.

The speakers are:

Rob Maguire, creative director, Rothco|Accenture Interactive

Sinéad Manly, business director, PHD

Kris Clarkin, creative director, Boys + Girls

Young Lions PR team Orna Clarke and Lughán Deane, Murray Group

The session will be moderated by Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI.