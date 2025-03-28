IAPI’s 14 Young Lions off to Cannes

This year’s 14 winners of the Cannes Young Lions competition has been announced by the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI). The competition aims to provide early-stage career development to young professionals giving them an opportunity to showcase their talent on a global stage at the world famous advertising festival.

The selection process involved judging over 200 entrants across seven categories – design, digital, film, media, PR, print, and young marketers. The Young Lions is part of the Cannes Lions International Festival. The Irish competition is supported by Bauer Media; Bodacious; Business Post; Droga5 Dublin; Sky Ireland and Smurfit Westrock.