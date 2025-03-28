IAPI’s 14 Young Lions off to Cannes

This year’s 14 winners of the Cannes Young Lions competition has been announced by the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI). The competition aims to provide early-stage career development to young professionals giving them an opportunity to showcase their talent on a global stage at the world famous advertising festival.

The selection process involved judging over 200 entrants across seven categories – design, digital, film, media, PR, print, and young marketers. The Young Lions is part of the Cannes Lions International Festival. The Irish competition is supported by Bauer Media; Bodacious; Business Post; Droga5 Dublin; Sky Ireland and Smurfit Westrock.

  • The 2025 Young Lions:
    • Design: Conor Leech and Tom Davis, Publicis Dublin
    • Digital: Eimear Byrne, OMG and Gabriella Pricop, PHD
    • Film: Lucy Mortell and Isabel Harvey, Publicis Dublin
    • PR: Fiona Peppard and Deirbhile Brennan, Wilson Hartnell
    • Print: Caitlin Roarty, Accenture Song and Joy Nelson, Invention, GroupM
    • Media: Maria Williams and Sarah Jane Clarke, Starcom at Core
    • Young marketers: Damien Biggins and Katie Bradley, Allianz Ireland
  • For more about the winners and their entries, go to iapi.ie

About Michael Cullen

View all posts by Michael Cullen
Privacy Policy | Cookies Policy