IBI appoints Kelly as chief executive

The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI) has appointed Michael Kelly to the new role of chief executive. The IBI represents the interests of Ireland’s independent radio broadcasters and their listeners with government, regulatory authorities, and stakeholders at a national and European level. The organisation claims that radio services provided by its member stations deliver a primetime share of 70 per cent.

Kelly was national spokesperson with ESB Group for several years, and acted as group communications manager with EirGrid throughout the island of Ireland. More recently, he spent eight years as manager of communications with the Injuries Resolution Board. A fellow of the Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII) and former journalist, he is the holder of a masters in communications and cultural studies from DCU in Dublin.

Kelly said: “While a significant amount of time and attention has understandably been put publicly into issues concerning RTE and its viability, the needs of the independent sector must not be forgotten.” IBI chair John Purcell said that it was a crucial time for independent broadcasting, which faces challenges but contributes so much to social and economic development across Ireland and which needs State support.