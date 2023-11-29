IBI warns Oireachtas about radio’s future

Ireland’s TDs and senators have been warned not to be complacent about the future of news and current affairs on radio and that many services seen as essential for democracy are under threat. The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI), the body representing 34 independent stations, told a briefing meeting in the Dáil that reform of the funding model for public service broadcasting (PSB) needs to extend beyond RTÉ – and it must happen now.

Independent radio is required under broadcasting laws to ensure at least 20 per cent news and current affairs as part of its PSB commitments. Stations say that after years of disruption by unregulated online and social media platforms, they may soon reach a point where they can no longer support these services. The pandemic showed how IBI stations play a vital role in providing information that is accurate, reliable and trusted.

“Without the provision of accurate information by our stations during the pandemic, all sorts of mad conspiracy theories would have taken hold, creating real unrest,” IBI chairman John Purcell said. “The events last week on the streets of Dublin show how our country faces very serious threats to its stability and the harnessing of online and social media by elements in society who are seeking to sow discord, fear and chaos in communities.

Pressure

Purcell (pictured) said that at the very time when news and current affairs services on independent stations are needed the most, they are facing maximum financial pressure, with many close to breaking point. The briefing in Leinster House was told that the IBI believes that only full implementation of the Future of Media Commission (FOMC) recommendations and plans to help radio stations could be over two years away.

In addition, regardless of the timing of the introduction of the schemes, the independent radio sector has serious concerns that they will not be suitable to sustain the vital public services stations provide all over the country. The IBI had hoped that a pilot support scheme recommended by the FOMC entitled the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme would be in place in time for the local and European elections next June.

As well as the €56 million interim bailout approved for the State broadcaster, a package of measures for independent radio needs to be agreed upon without delay. “Unfortunately, we cannot afford to wait until a range of experimental pilot schemes have made their way through the slow and laborious EU Commission approval process,” Purcell added. The FOMC was formed over three years ago, but nothing substantial has transpired yet.