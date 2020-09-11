IBTS, IDA Ireland and Fáilte Ireland see agencies

As the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) issues pitching guidelines for marketers though its media council working group from client leadership teams at Core, Dentsu Aegis and GroupM, the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS), IDA Ireland and Fáilte Ireland have invited creative and media agencies to present.

The IBTS list includes creative pitches from Folk Wunderman Thompson, Havas, TBWA\Dublin and the incumbent, BBDO Dublin. The IDA has asked for presentations from both creative and media agencies. Both reviews are being handled by Claire Cluskey’s Empirica. Fáilte Ireland is not releasing details of its creative review; Rothco is the incumbent.

IAPI says finding the right media agency is hugely important and valuable for any company, often generating new ideas, connections and opportunities. “However, we all know that the pitch process can also be hugely time consuming and costly for both clients and agencies alike,” Charley Stoney, chief executive of IAPI, said in a statement.

Effective

From the initial briefing, chemistry meetings, submission and reading of documents, not to mention the final pitch presentations, the process can take be long and complex. In an effort to make the process more efficient and effective, IAPI formed the media council, a working group from client leadership teams across Dentsu Aegis, Core and GroupM.

Along selected certified pitch doctors, the Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI) and the Marketing Institute, the media council has published the IAPI Media Pitch Guidelines. They will act as a client roadmap for the media pitch process providing a recommended approach for each step along the journey of finding the right media agency.

It includes recommendations on writing a brief, setting clear timelines, providing a detailed scorecard, and managing feedback. The IAPI Media Council has been working on the pitch guidelines for several months with the project led by Fiona Field, Core; Olwen Inglis and Jade Finn, Dentsu Aegis and Jonathon Conlon and Peter Flanagan, GroupM.

The guidelines are available free to download here