ICAD about to hire new director

The Institute of Creative Advertising and Design (ICAD) is in the process of recruiting a new executive director to co-ordinate the institute’s operations. Now celebrating its 65th year, ICAD is committed to fostering, promoting and rewarding creativity. ICAD has recently undergone board and structural changes and now plans to professionalise further.

The role of ICAD executive director will manage strategic direction, drive innovation and help shape the future of the creative industry. The position will oversee operations and programmes and execute the ICAD Awards and other events. The executive director will forge strategic partnerships to secure funding and amplify impact across media platforms.

This year’s ICAD Awards show will be staged in Dublin Castle on Friday, September 1.

“ICAD is more than just an organisation, it’s a community of passionate individuals dedicated to making a lasting impact through their creativity,” Nathan Reilly, ICAD’s president said. “We’re seeking an exceptional individual to make a mark on the creative landscape in Ireland, forge new partnerships and push the boundaries of what has been possible.”

For more details and to apply for the executive director position, go to icad.ie/jobs.

The application deadline is Friday, June 9.