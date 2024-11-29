ICAD concludes Upstarts with showcase event

The Upstarts programme devised by the Institute of Creative Advertising & Design (ICAD) to nurture and promote Ireland’s next generation of creative talent in advertising and design with the help of agencies and studios from adland concluded with an event showcasing the work of 22 participants. Over the past months, the emerging talents have collaborated closely with creative professionals, gaining invaluable insights and honing their craft.

The showcase provided them with a platform to present their projects to leading figures in adland, including some of Ireland’s most renowned creative directors. With 97 per cent of agencies and studios describing Upstarts as a good place to find new talent, the event provided for chats and networking. The event opened with addresses from Rob Potts, executive creative director at Core and Bairbre McGlade, ICAD director and board member.

Fostered

Neil Rooney, executive director, ICAD, praised the participants for their dedication, flair, and contributions to the creative economy. Rooney said that for over 25 years, the programme has fostered and empowered emerging creative talent. “This year’s cohort are exceptionally talented, and I’m excited to see how they’ll shape the industry over the coming years,” he added. Upstarts is supported by Core, TBWA, BBH Dublin and The Mix.

Pictured at the Upstarts event in 1WL are Rob Murray, Catriona Ní Laoire, Gráinne Kehoe and Aidan Greene