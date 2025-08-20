ICAD opens ticket sales for awards

Early bird tickets are now on sale for the annual creative awards show hosted by the Institute of Creative Advertising & Design (ICAD). This year marks the 67th celebration of Ireland’s advertising and design work. Since 1958, the awards night have also provided a chance for guests to connect, inspire and honour the work that makes Irish creatives proud.

This year’s event takes place at the National Stadium on Dublin’s South Circular Road on Thursday, September 18. The early bird ticket is available until August 25 at €130, after which time the charge is €160. Group discounts apply.