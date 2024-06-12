ICAD returns to Art Directors Club

The Institute of Creative Advertising & Design (ICAD) has made a return to the the Art Directors Club of Europe (ADCE) and the One Club in New York. The reunion allows ICAD members to contribute to a network comprising 23 creative clubs and over 7,000 industry professionals. The partnership champions Irish creativity on an international stage and enhances ICAD’s relevance and influence. ADCE is a Barcelona-based body founded in 1990.

Its purpose is to foster creative excellence in graphic design and advertising across Europe. The One Club is a non-profit organisation whose mission is to support and celebrate the global creative community through various awards programmes. Launched in 1958, ICAD is Ireland’s longest-standing creative industry body. It is a non-profit body owned and run for the benefit of its members working in agencies, studios and production houses.

Pictured are ICAD members Mal Stevenson and Rory Hamilton