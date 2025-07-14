ICAD rolls out expanded Upstarts

The Institute of Creative Advertising and Design (ICAD), with Core and TBWA\Ireland as partners, is launching the 19th annual Upstarts programme training and mentorship initiative. This year’s free-to-participate programme marks the introduction of StartUp, with short-term placements in various agencies and studios.

StartUp allows the Upstart participants gain industry experience, develop connections, and augment their CVs and portfolios, ultimately enhancing their prospects at a vital stage of their careers. ICAD executive director Neil Rooney said over 80 per cent of participants are typically in employment six months after programme completion.

Upstarts is an intensive four-month, part-time programme designed to equip emerging creative talent with essential skills and industry knowledge. Participants engage in a series of workshops, respond to weekly briefs set and hosted by leading agencies and studios, and receive invaluable mentorship and feedback from established industry professionals.

Exhibition

The programme culminates in a public exhibition showcasing the Upstarts’ portfolios, allowing collaborations and career progression. “At Core, we believe creativity thrives when it reflects the full breadth of human experience,” Catríona Ní

Laoire, managing director, Core Creative, said. “Upstarts is important – not just to us, but to the industry’s future.”

Des Creedon, executive creative director, TBWA\Ireland, said his agency was approached us with the idea to cover the cost of programme entries. “It’s a small action but a game changer,” Creedon added. “If you’ve the ambition to create great advertising and design, there’s a free shot into the industry through Upstarts,” he added.