ICAD to host Manifesto creative seminar

The pandemic asked serious questions of the Irish creative industry, testing its resilience and forcing it to re-evaluate its priorities. Today, the industry faces fresh threats, like the algorithmic commodification of creative, competition for talent and an unstable global economy. Now more than ever there’s a need to assert the power of Ireland’s creativity.

ICAD Manifesto will bring together the best creative minds currently working in advertising, design and production in Ireland, along with an international panel of guest speakers. Presented as part of the 2022 ICAD Awards Festival, it will debate the challenges that face Ireland’s creative industry under three key themes: independence, equality and creativity.

ICAD’s ambition is to shape a new vision in Ireland by asserting the power of independent Irish creativity to enable brands to thrive at home and overseas. Ireland has never had a more diverse pool of creative talent from which to draw. The institute says it is determined to create the inclusive multicultural workplaces where creativity can best flourish.

Among the speakers addressing the two-day gathering at The Complex in Smithfield next Wednesday and Thursday (June 8 & 9) are Sandra Bold, global creative director, Publicis Italy; comedy writing duo Chris Cottam and Paul Reiser; musician and filmmaker Philip King and Vladyslava Denys, creative director and president of the Directors Club of Ukraine.

To book tickets, go to https://icad.ie/manifesto/

Bridget Johnson (above), Boys+Girls, will speak at ICAD’s Manifesto