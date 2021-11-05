ICAD plans to publish book on creative work

For the first time in six of the most pivotal years in its history the Institute of Creative Advertising & Design (ICAD) plans to publish a book of award-winning creative work. The publication will be one of the largest of its kind in ICAD’s history and will comprise award-winning work from 2016 to 2021, membership and act as a who’s who of leading creatives.

The book will also include a directory of relevant professional services. The book’s purpose is not to make a profit and all monies received through Fundit will be spent on the costs incurred in the book’s production and distribution. ICAD has over 60 years of experience of recording creative excellence in Ireland, with programmes such as the ICAD Awards.