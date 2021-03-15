IDA campaign plants seeds in FT cover wrap

A global campaign for IDA Ireland created by BBDO Dublin and Core media agency Zenith will include a cover wrap on the Financial Times newspaper this St Patrick’s Day. FT readers will be able to plant seeds embedded in the cover. The idea behind the campaign is to encourage business decision makers to choose Ireland for foreign direct investment.

The IDA Ireland activity also extends across digital, print and broadcast platforms and capitalises on the goodwill towards Ireland that exists across the globe on March 17. Alongside the digital-first campaign, there will be TV advertising on Bloomberg and CNBC throughout the coming week as well as full page ads in the FT and Wall Street Journal.

Zenith ‘s deputy MD Declan Kelly said the embedded seeds in the FT wrap will when planted grow into flowers. The idea speaks to IDA Ireland’s strategy on transformation, sustainability and green recovery. “Ultimately the IDA want to attract foreign businesses to invest in Ireland, to effectively lay down roots,” Kelly said. “The idea perfectly captures this.”

On St Patrick’s Day, the campaign begins Down Under with the Australian Financial Review, travels to India with The Economic Times and in The Economist. While parades may not occur in the US, the IDA will be present in The Boston Globe and Chicago Tribune and potential investors will see ads in The Washington Post and the Scranton Times-Tribune.

Kevin Sammon, director of global communications and marketing, IDA Ireland said St Patrick’s Day was the agency’s most important day of the year. It is when the whole world thinks of Ireland and the idea is to ensure that the IDA brand is seen by the targeted investor audience in the premier business media organisations across the world.