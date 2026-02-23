IFTA-nominated Báite in cinemas

Irish language film Báite will be released in Irish cinemas on March 6 to coincide with Seachtain na Gaeilge (March 1–17). The film was nominated for four IFTAs, including lead actress (Eleanor O’Brien), best director (Ruán Magan), script (Sheena Lambert) and original music (Eimear Noone and Craig Stuart Garfinkle), winning the award for original music.

Set in the autumn of 1975, Báite (The Drowned) follows 23-year-old Peggy Casey, who runs her family’s pub in the west of Ireland. When the lake reveals what has been hidden beneath its surface, a murder investigation exposes buried truths that threaten family loyalties, identity and an entire community’s sense of belonging.

Directed by Ruán Magan, written by Sheena Lambert (adapted from her acclaimed novel The Lake), and produced by Siobhán Ní Ghadhra and John Brady for Galway-based Danú Media, the production was supported by Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, TG4 and Coimisiún na Meán under the Cine4 scheme, which supports Irish-language cinema.

Watch the trailer here