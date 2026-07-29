Ignition boss warns against AI zeal

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape the digital marketing industry, one Irish agency is warning businesses against handing over the keys too quickly. Ignition Digital was founded to address growing client frustration around declining service quality, fragmented account management structures, and the rise in outsourcing of critical marketing work.

One example involved a Canadian short-term accommodation provider whose Google Ads account was being managed by a purely AI-led system. During an audit, Ignition discovered the platform had added the keyword “Christmas” to the account, despite it having no relevance to the business. The result was more than $2,000 in wasted advertising spend.

“Many businesses feel disconnected from the expertise they were originally promised when engaging an agency,” said Ignition founder Richard O’Sullivan. The former Dentsu head of pay-per-click (PPC) says that the reality is that many agencies and individual specialists are running before they can walk.

Ignition uses AI but only after rigorous testing and validation

“AI tools can be incredible when used properly, but we’re auditing accounts every week where performance has declined because too much trust has been placed in automation without proper oversight and data-led testing frameworks,” O’Sullivan said. Ignition positions itself as a senior-led paid media consultancy, with strategies driven by specialists in-house.

The agency does use AI where appropriate, but only after rigorous testing and validation. “We’re not anti-AI. Quite the opposite,” O’Sullivan added. “We use AI every day. The difference is that we test everything before it touches a client’s budget. Human expertise comes first, data comes second.” The philosophy is attracting attention across Europe.

Awards

Earlier this year, Ignition was shortlisted in six categories at the European Search Awards. The agency took home gold for best low budget campaign, outperforming other agencies in the category that were in business for more than a decade. The feat came only six months after Ignition’s launch and placed it alongside some of Europe’s top digital agencies.

Ignition has now been shortlisted in six categories at the 2026 Global Search Awards, including the highly-competitive best global start-up agency category. The awards, which salute excellence in search marketing worldwide, will be held in September, marking another significant milestone in the agency’s growth and international recognition.

The agency’s recognition has also extended beyond search. Ignition has been shortlisted in two categories at the Social Media Marketing Awards, marking its first ever entry to the competition and its first nomination in the social media space. The shortlisted categories are best use of data, analytics and measurement, and B2B social strategy of the year.