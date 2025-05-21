Impact of Irish ads nuanced – GroupM

New regulations requiring public bodies to dedicate a portion of their advertising to the Irish language continue to impact adland. GroupM’s latest Media Tracker report delves into the evolving public awareness, recall, and perception of Irish language advertising across various media platforms.

While visibility is up, a complex and nuanced picture of public sentiment is evident, reflecting both progress and areas for more consideration. Based on a nationally representative sample of 1,000 adults, the study found that 47 per cent of respondents say they can read, write, speak, or understand Irish. Of those, 29 per cent have a high level of understanding of the language.

AV dominates

Recall of Irish language ads has increased, with 57 per cent of people remembering seeing or hearing ads in Irish recently, up from 50 per cent last year. There was a bigger increase in recall from those who don’t understand, read, write or speak Irish. Audio visual (AV) advertising remains the lead format, with 45 per cent of respondents recalling Irish language ads in this format, with TV leading the way, followed by online players.

Audio formats show 23 per cent recall, with radio capturing the highest level within this. Social media platforms show 16 per cent recall, with Facebook leading, followed by Instagram and TikTok. Most people remain happy to watch or hear ads in the Irish language, regardless of their level of understanding the language.

The number of people who agree that ads in Irish are “pointless” has decreased, with just 37 per cent of adults agreeing with this sentiment. The latest data reveals some interesting shifts in public perception:

Agreement that the use of the Irish language is positive for Irish culture remains high, but has decreased slightly among those with a high level of Irish (72 per cent agreement, down by nine points).

While there is increased support for more companies (not just public bodies) using Irish in their ads, the sentiment has also decreased among those with a high level of Irish (from 79 per cent to 69 per cent).

“The findings highlight the importance of understanding the nuances of public perception when it comes to Irish language advertising,” Paul Enright, business director at Mindshare, said. “While increased visibility is a positive step, it’s crucial to tailor messaging and channel strategies to resonate with different segments of the population.”

Further research is needed to monitor the long-term impact of Irish language advertising on attitudes, behaviours, and ultimately, the strengthening of the language in culture. This includes exploring the reasons behind the shifting sentiments among those with a high level of Irish and identifying strategies to further engage this key demographic.

Eimear McGrath (above), research director, GroupM added: “We’ve just launched the second phase of research into the impact of the Irish language, a pilot study looking at specific campaign executions. We will bring the results to the market in the coming months, giving us a more rounded understanding of the impact of ads in the Irish language.”

The GroupM Media Tracker is conducted twice annually. It is run across a representative sample of adults covering questions related to media consumption and attitudes towards media. The study has been running since 2016. GroupM agencies in Ireland include Mindshare, Wavemaker and EssenceMediacom.

Pictured top: Brennans Bread is one of several major brands using Irish in its ads