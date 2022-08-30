IMRO radio awards shortlist announced

The shortlist for this year’s IMRO Radio Awards has been released. Back in person after two years of broadcasting virtually, the awards show will see the island of Ireland broadcast community gather to announce the winners. Radio and television broadcaster Dermot Whelan will once again MC the ceremony at Lyrath Estate in Kilkenny, on Friday, October 7 .

Head judge Peter McPartlin (pictured) of the Indie List led a week of Zoom meetings with over 109 judges from across the industry in whittling down the record amount of over 700 entries to this year’s final shortlist. The awards span six categories – music, news and sport, speech, general, people, and stations of the year – with a total of 41 gongs handed out on the night.

Each award category has a gold, silver and bronze winner.

Nominees span networks from north to south and east to west, including Belfast’s BBC Radio Ulster to Cork’s RedFM and 96fm, from Galway Bay FM to Wicklow’s East Coast FM. The 2022 IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame will be announced at a special gathering ahead of the main awards on Tuesday, September 13, where this year’s inductees will be revealed.

