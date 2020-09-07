IMRO radio awards shortlist announced

In a year when radio has shown its continuing importance to Irish life, the IMRO Radio Awards 2020 shortlist has been revealed. In all, 673 entries were received for this year’s awards, which is up from 649 in 2019. Due to government guidelines, the awards will streamed live at an event on Friday, October 2, in place of the usual gala dinner.

Last week the 105 judges, led by chairman Peter McPartlin, spent over 42 hours on Zoom narrowing down the entries to form a shortlist. The judges mentioned the creativity and broadcasting quality this year particularly through the difficulties of lockdown when so many radio programmes were being broadcast from presenters’ homes.

Chair of the IMRO Radio Awards committee Chris Doyle said radio has had some of its finest moments over the last year. “We’re delighted to celebrate the work of all those involved in the industry this year as much as any other year. We’ve shared the good news and the bad news stories, but we’ve always been there for the listeners,” he added.

IMRO’s Eleanor McEvoy said in the bizarre times of the pandemic, radio has kept people entertained, informed and sane. “We look forward to taking the radio awards online and celebrate the excellence and creativity of broadcasters. We would like to congratulate those of you who have been shortlisted and wish you the best of luck,” she added.

The awards are supported by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI).

To check out this year’s shortlist, click on https://www.imroradioawards.ie/