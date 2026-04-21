Indeed signs new Brentford shirt deal

Brentford FC has agreed a new shirt sponsorship deal with Indeed. The undisclosed, multi-year deal will see the recruitment company feature on all men’s and women’s first-team kits, as well as academy matchday shirts. The brand will have a bigger presence at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium on matchdays, and on the club’s digital channels.
Indeed became the official training wear and recruitment partner of the club last July. Since then, they have worked with the club on its off-field recruitment strategies, as well as with Brentford’s sports trust to support those looking for employment in west London and beyond with access to career openings and employment programmes.
Brentford’s first-team squad includes two Republic of Ireland players – goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and defender Nathan Collins
The extended partnership sees Indeed also become the official Brentford FC Community Sports Trust lead partner, enabling further investment in community initiatives and supporting Brentford’s commitment to creating a positive impact in the club’s local area. Indeed will continue as The Bees’ official training wear and recruitment partner.
Indeed was rated by the Comscore Total Visit’s report as the world’s top job site. With 645 million job seeker profiles, people in more than 60 countries across 28 languages sign up to the online platform. Over 3.3m employers use Indeed to find and hire new employees. The company is a subsidiary of HR technology group Recruit Holdings.