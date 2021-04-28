Independent radio launches journalism course

A new journalism graduate programme for the independent radio sector is being rolled out by Learning Waves, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) and Skillnet Ireland. A group of 10 journalism graduates will have the opportunity to be placed with one of Ireland’s independent radio stations where they will receive hands-on training and development.

The paid internship, which runs for five months, aims to provide to provide students with the skills and knowledge to better understand traditional and new media communication sources, including radio, online and mobile platforms. The students will be assigned a mentor who will oversee a training programme to include the fundamentals of broadcasting.

The disciplines will cover journalism, content creation, radio storytelling, audio production, media literacy, broadcast law, voice training, mobile journalism, leadership skills and personal development. The programme was first piloted in 2019 with five students in he knowledge that developing new talent for Ireland’s radio sector was crucial.

Reliable

BAI chief executive Michael O’Keeffe said the importance of reliable and accurate journalism continues to be underscored in the current media environment. “The new programme offers journalism graduates valuable insights as well as pathways for career development and the BAI wishes all of those participating this year the best of luck,” O’Keeffe added.

Since 2004, Learning Waves members, along with Skillnet Ireland and the BAI have invested €4.1 million in the learning and development of those working in independent radio, while developing programmes to nurture new talent. In 2019, Learning Waves secured a three-year funding from Skillnet Ireland to help grow and develop independent radio.

In 2020, the Learning Waves network delivered 3199 training days and trained 532 people across the sector. Details on the programme details and the application process can be found at https://www.learningwaves.ie/

The closing date for applications is Friday, May 21 2021.