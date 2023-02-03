Independent rolls out rugby ads

The Irish Independent has launched a new campaign highlighting the newspaper’s coverage of Six Nations rugby. The work by The Public House, which spans social, digital, press and TV, follows the journey of a rugby ball through on-pitch action and post match. The message is that the Irish Independent gives its readers the big picture on all things rugby.

In the TV ad, Thalia gets close to the Six Nations action as she follows the ball from the kicking tee, to the press room, and all the way to the Aviva Stadium. Adrian Quinn, marketing manager, Mediahuis Ireland, said sport is a content pillar for the Irish Independent and this campaign positions the newspaper as the lead destination for all things Six Nations.

Paul Kinsella, art director, The Public House, said the agency wanted to create a campaign that gives readers the feeling of total immersion in the tournament. “So for our film, we deep dive into this world to give fans a sense of how they can gain unrivalled insight and access. The Irish Independent’s Six Nations coverage doesn’t stop when the match does.”