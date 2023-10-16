Indie List rolls out CMO service

The Indie List freelance marketing talent platform has launched Ireland’s first fractional CMO (chief marketing officer) service, targeting Ireland’s SMEs. A fractional marketing leader is an experienced marketing professional who works on a part-time or project-specific basis for companies in need of strategic marketing guidance. They bring extensive industry experience and a deep understanding of marketing best practices.

A fractional CMO typically works remotely. “We’ve seen an interesting change in the type of individuals who have joined The Indie List over the last year, Peter McPartlin, co-founder of The Indie List, said. “We now have some very senior, experienced marketing and communications people who can add value to a smaller enterprise that can’t afford to hire a full-time CMO to work with business owners on their marketing strategy.”

Flexible

Unlike full-time marketing executives, fractional executives offer flexible engagement options, tailoring their involvement to suit the company’s specific needs and budget. “Fractional C-suite executives is something that we have seen really come to the fore in markets like the US and parts of mainland Europe and we believe that Ireland is ripe for this type of offering too,” McPartlin added.

Una Herlihy, co-founder, The Indie List, said engaging a fractional marketing lead to run specific projects or advise on specific problems allows enterprises to quickly execute, expand or experiment in new areas. It can range from developing marketing plans that match an organisation’s future growth ambitions to leading the direction of an internal team to keep them focused on strategy.

The fractional collective will offer specialists in marketing strategy, brand marketing, digital transformation, customer experience, data analytics, content strategy, teams and marketing generalists. The Indie List was established by marketing and media specialists Herlihy and McPartlin in response to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and has lists over 1,500 specialists in marketing, creativity, digital, and ecommerce.