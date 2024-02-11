Industry mourns death of Onside’s John Trainor

The death has occurred of Onside founder and chief executive John Trainor, 52, after an illness. Highly respected and popular, he was widely regarded as Ireland’s doyen of sponsorship. A quietly-spoken and modest businessman, he let his hard work and dedication in promoting the role of sponsorship in the fields of sport and entertainment do his talking. He was an able negotiator and advisor, who always set aside quality time for others.
The Onside reports and conferences which he organised became an integral part of the marketing calendar. Writing a tribute to John in the Business Post, Gerry Nixon, head of sponsorship, Vodafone Ireland, said: “He never sought the limelight and attention, he never raised his voice, he didn’t need to be controversial. Yet, undoubtedly, he was an influencer, helping the sponsorship business in Ireland become the envy of Europe.”
A proud Galwegian, he believed the industry in Ireland could compete at the very top. The latest Onside report indicated that the Irish sponsorship market is set to grow this year to over €227 million. “In so many ways, that’s down to John,” Nixon said. “If that’s not being an influencer, I don’t know what is.” John Trainor will be sadly missed, none more so than by his wife Eithne, and their children Jake, Harry and Olly.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.