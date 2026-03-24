Ingarfield appointed new ICAD president

The Institute of Creative Advertising and Design (ICAD) has announced its leadership team for 2026, with Alex Ingarfield appointed president and Keith Bradley as vice president. Ingarfield is a creative director at Droga5 Dublin, having started her career in South Africa at FCB, BBDO and Ogilvy working with on Audi, VW, L’Oréal, Heineken and Mondelez.

In 2018, she moved to Ireland and joined Droga5. Her clients have included Aer Lingus, AIB and Electric Ireland. her work has won ICAD Awards, Effies, Loeries and Kinsale Sharks. She joined the ICAD board in 2023. Bradley is an executive producer with over 15 years’ experience producing award-winning commercials, music videos and brand films.

Career

His clients have included Nike, Reebok, Samsung, Guinness, Sky and Allianz. After starting his career in commercial production in Melbourne, he worked with Motherland and Red Rage in Dublin before joining Banjoman where he is now executive producer, continuing to push craft and production value on screen. He joined the ICAD board in 2024.

Ingarfield and Bradley are joined on the ICAD executive board by Sarah Chadwick, Kasia Ozmin, Mikey Curran, Rachel Murray, Colin Farmer, Jessica Derby and Ciarán Walsh. They bring experience across advertising, design, production and creative leadership, working collectively to shape ICAD’s programmes and priorities for the year ahead.

Launched in 1958, ICAD is the longest-running industry body serving the Irish commercial creative sector.