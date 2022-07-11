Initiative welcomes HelloFresh

Initiative has won the media buying and planning for international meal kit delivery group HelloFresh for the UK and Ireland following a contest. A spokesperson for Initiative Ireland put the value of the media account in these islands at an estimated £16 million as the brand, which has its headquarters in Germany, continues to expands in the two markets.

HelloFresh in Ireland is headed up by managing director and CEO Philip Doran.

“We’ve been working very closely with our UK colleagues this year offering our expertise and perspective on a range of markets where we have considerable experience,” Sylvia Cawley (pictured), managing director, Initiative Ireland, said. “This is a business that’s growing across many countries and we look forward to being one part of that journey,” Cawley added.