Invention rolls out new Lucozade Energy work

Invention Ireland has launched its latest campaign for Suntory’s Lucozade Energy drink with the GroupM agency creating a series of videos homing in on the brand’s taste, energising benefits, and range of sub-brands. Created to complement the current campaign in the UK, the message is tailored for the Irish market with key reasons to buy.

To bring the concept to life, Invention commissioned production company Nomos, specialists in drinks marketing. “Our goal was to amplify the taste and refreshment cues that make Lucozade so iconic while continuing the narrative from the master campaign,” Amar Jacob, social and content development director, Invention Ireland, said.

The agency worked with Philip Keenan, Luzozade marketing manager at Suntory.