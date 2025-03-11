Invention rolls out refugee message

GroupM x Invention has rolled out a new campaign titled ‘Overwhelming’ for the Irish Refugee Council (IRC) which was selected through an agency vote. The ads aim to raise awareness and compassion for the challenges faced by refugees living in Ireland by fostering empathy and awareness around the often unseen struggles of starting over in a new country.

The creative aims to place the viewer directly in the shoes of a refugee, emphasising the disorientation and challenges they face daily. From navigating bustling city streets and language barriers to deciphering complex official forms, the campaign highlights these nuanced experiences in a visceral way.

The ads run across various media channels, including digital, outdoor, print and radio. Each of the executions features an actual refugee. A dedicated landing page on the IRC website provides further information and resources for those who want to learn more or get involved.

Nick Henderson, chief executive officer, IRC, expressed his gratitude to Invention for creating such a compelling campaign. Bill Kinlay, CEO, GroupM, said it was great to be able to shine a light on the challenges that refugees face when they come to Ireland.