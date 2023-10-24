Ipsos acquires Behaviour & Attitudes

Behaviour and Attitudes (B&A), Ireland’s largest independent research and insight agency, has been acquired by Ipsos for an undisclosed sum. The deal will see Ipsos in Ireland and B&A merge with immediate effect. The combined business will be known as Ipsos B&A. However, Luke Reaper, managing director of B&A, said the news of the two companies merging will be business as usual for all clients and projects – so no disruption.

Since its formation in 1985, B&A has been renowned for its award-winning team, delivering expertise in qualitative research and creative thinking, significant face-to-face and telephone fieldwork operations and the most representative online consumer panel in Ireland, offering clients access to over 40,000 citizens and consumers. Ipsos B&A will be led by Damian Loscher, as president, and Luke Reaper as CEO and country manager.

Day-to-day operations will be managed by Reaper (pictured above), who said that there are no planned changes to the client service teams. Ipsos is one of the world’s largest market research and polling networks, operating in 90 markets and with nearly 20,000 employees. Founded in Paris in 1975, the corporate tagline is ‘Game Changers’ – a nod to the French multinational’s ambition to help clients navigate a rapidly changing world.