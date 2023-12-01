Ipsos B&A on track with Irish Rail

Ipsos B&A won the grand prix award at the 15th annual Marketing Society Research Excellence Awards. The award was for the agency’s Irish Rail ‘All Aboard: Shaping the Next Generation of Rail Transportation in Ireland’ study. Rachel Cunningham, a student at TU Dublin, was the winner of the Lepere Award, named in honour of PJ Carroll’s John Lepere, which recognises academic excellence in marketing and honours future industry leaders.

The Irish Rail campaign was the winner in brand or product development research.

Empathy Research was saluted in the advertising category for its Musgrave ‘Communicating Points of Difference in a Busy Market’ project. Empathy and Futavista scored a treble by winning both the strategic brand research and sustainability categories for Bord Bia’s ‘Understanding the Consumer and Carbon’. The third award they won jointly was in B2B research for its ‘Collaborating for Change’ for Business in the Community Ireland.

The media research award went to Ipsos B&A for PML Group’s ‘Life Begins at 4T – Revealing the Power of OOH with Experimental 4T Research’. Opinions won the analytic impact category for Founders Brewing and ‘Beer Drinker Mindstate Modelling Stateside’. Core Research and the Irish Cancer Society took home the public policy and social research gong for ‘The Right to be Forgotten: Securing a Financial Future for Those with a History of Cancer’.

David Cullen of Opinions, the current chair of the Marketing Society, said the awards really matter commercially and serve as well-deserved recognition for the hard work of the agency teams involved. He was looking forward to taking a closer look at the presentation of the winning case studies at a showcase event in February. The Ipsos B&A grand prix for Irish Rail will represent Ireland at the 2024 Esomar conference in Athens in Greece.