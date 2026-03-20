A new study published by Ipsos Behaviour & Attitudes (B&A) and the Institute of Advertising Practitioners (IAPI) to mark International Women’s Day shows how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping how women are represented in media and advertising in Ireland, raising concerns about bias, unrealistic standards and trust.

The ‘Gender in the AI Era’ report indicates that while AI is becoming embedded in everyday life in Ireland, many consumers believe it reinforces harmful gender stereotypes while creating new challenges for brands, advertisers and policymakers. The study shows that 56 per cent of respondents said AI-generated images of women tend to be stereotypical or demeaning.

It compared with 36 per cent who said the same about portrayals of men. The study showed that 66 per cent agree that AI imagery promotes unrealistic beauty standards, while 56 per cent believe it has a more negative impact on women’s body image and self-esteem than on men. AI is not neutral, and risks replicating and amplifying existing biases.

For advertising, the implications of AI are immediate – Siobhán Masterson, IAPI

Some 57 per cent say AI systems reflect and reinforce prejudices, particularly those rooted in male-dominated areas. Siobhán Masterson, chief executive, IAPI, said that as AI content becomes part of everyday media, the industry has a responsibility to ensure women are represented accurately, authentically and without reinforcing harmful stereotypes.

AI-generated content used more and more in ad campaigns is seen as homogenising imagery while heightening sensitivity around representation. Confidence in identifying AI content remains low. Fewer than half of Irish adults say they can reliably distinguish AI-generated images from real ones, raising concerns about authenticity and misinformation.

Volatile

Ipsos B&A warns this creates a volatile environment for marketers. While AI can drive short-term performance gains, it risks undermining trust and, ultimately, long-term brand value. The report highlights growing unease among consumers about AI in advertising, with concerns that it blurs the line between real and contrived experiences.

The research suggests that disclosing AI use in advertising can reduce effectiveness, leaving brands torn between transparency and performance. Despite these concerns, attitudes toward AI remain mixed. Around half of Irish respondents say it is becoming part of daily life and should be accepted, suggesting its use appears inevitable.

However, without stronger awareness and safeguards, there is a risk of “sleepwalking” into unintended consequences, the research indicates. The report also paints a nuanced picture of gender equality in Ireland, showing steady progress alongside new tensions. Ireland ranks sixth in the EU on the Gender Equality Index, with a score of 69 out of 100.

Pictured above is Siobhán Masterson, chief executive, IAPI