Ipsos B&A to discuss climate change report

Ipsos B&A directors Niall McCaffrey and Kieran O’Leary (pictured) will host a May Day webinar on the agency’s People & Climate Change report. The analysis captures global public opinions across 32 countries and explores perceptions of the risks facing the world from the climate crisis as well as to where the responsibility lies for action.

Comparisons and contrasts on the attitudes and insights are outlined with recommended actions for consumers, businesses and government.

Some key Irish insights:

🚘 36 per cent of Irish adults agree that electric cars are as bad for the planet as petrol/gas-powered cars.

How did the messaging around EVs result in them getting a negative reputation, and how can this be fixed?

😱 40 per cent of Irish adults agree that Ireland is being asked to sacrifice too much in order to tackle climate change.

How do we drive change in the face of this reluctance?

📅 Date: Thursday, May 1.

🕤 Time: 1pm

