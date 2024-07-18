Ireland ranked fifth for culture – WPP

A survey by GroupM and Ogilvy parent WPP reveals that Ireland’s cultural influence has increased by as much as 34 per cent since 2018, with the country now ranked as the fifth most culturally relevant country in the world, behind Italy, Spain, Greece, and Portugal. The WPP BAV Best Countries Study measures global perceptions of countries that drive GDP growth, trade, travel, and foreign investment, as well as brands born of specific countries.
With 87 countries globally explored through the lens of quality of life, social purpose, entrepreneurship, and agility, the study provides perspective on how nations are perceived around the world. Recent achievements in film and art have contributed to the growth in cultural impact. As high as 86 per cent of business interest in Ireland and 75 per cent of tourism are attributed to the country’s cultural appeal, showcasing its importance.
Progressive
Since 2018, Ireland has climbed six places to 15th in terms of the volume of culturally significant entertainment being produced. JP Donnelly (pictured), head of country, WPP Ireland, said that as the country’s influence rises globally, there was a new balance between traditional heritage and embracing progressive ideas. “We’re not just preserving our past; we’re shaping our future through innovation and inclusivity,” Donnelly added.
Ireland’s global profile reflects a positive shift in social purpose, with improvements in racial equity, progressiveness, commitment to climate change, and human rights. While Sweden, Norway, and Finland top the list, Ireland has outperformed larger nations like the UK and US in markers such as racial equity, safety, and being a place that one would like to raise a family. The study’s findings underscore the impact of Ireland’s soft power
Other key findings from the WPP report:
- Friendly index climbs from 85 to 91, while fun jumps from 57 to 69, and happiness rises from 80 to 87.
- 78 per cent globally consider visiting Ireland; high desirability as a place to live, surpassing the UK, US, and France.
- Safety index remains high at 76, ranked 13 globally, ahead of the UK (17) and US (46). However, this score represents a decrease from 85 in 2021.
- Progressive index rises from 30 to 48.
- Racial Equity index improves from 48 to 73, moving from 14 to 10 in overall rankings.
- Commitment to climate goals index rises from 49 to 63, moving up from 13 to 11 in ranking.
- Quality of life index increases from 57 to 63.
- Social purpose index climbs from a high base of 63 to 66.
- Ireland’s fashionability arrives on the global stage from 6 to 34, possibly influenced by JW Anderson, Barry Keoghan, and Paul Mescal’s GAA shorts.
- Perception of Ireland as a culinary destination strengthens, with great food perception increasing from 12 to 22.
- Religious associations decline notably from 47 to 15.
- Well-developed public education system index declines from 71 to 45, with a rank decrease from 14 to 20.