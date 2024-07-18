Ireland ranked fifth for culture – WPP

A survey by GroupM and Ogilvy parent WPP reveals that Ireland’s cultural influence has increased by as much as 34 per cent since 2018, with the country now ranked as the fifth most culturally relevant country in the world, behind Italy, Spain, Greece, and Portugal. The WPP BAV Best Countries Study measures global perceptions of countries that drive GDP growth, trade, travel, and foreign investment, as well as brands born of specific countries.

With 87 countries globally explored through the lens of quality of life, social purpose, entrepreneurship, and agility, the study provides perspective on how nations are perceived around the world. Recent achievements in film and art have contributed to the growth in cultural impact. As high as 86 per cent of business interest in Ireland and 75 per cent of tourism are attributed to the country’s cultural appeal, showcasing its importance.

Progressive

Since 2018, Ireland has climbed six places to 15th in terms of the volume of culturally significant entertainment being produced. JP Donnelly (pictured), head of country, WPP Ireland, said that as the country’s influence rises globally, there was a new balance between traditional heritage and embracing progressive ideas. “We’re not just preserving our past; we’re shaping our future through innovation and inclusivity,” Donnelly added.

Ireland’s global profile reflects a positive shift in social purpose, with improvements in racial equity, progressiveness, commitment to climate change, and human rights. While Sweden, Norway, and Finland top the list, Ireland has outperformed larger nations like the UK and US in markers such as racial equity, safety, and being a place that one would like to raise a family. The study’s findings underscore the impact of Ireland’s soft power

Other key findings from the WPP report: