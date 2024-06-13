Ireland stars in Netflix’s Bodkin

Scenes from West Cork, Wicklow and Dublin features in the popular Netflix black comedy Bodkin which was filmed entirely on location in Ireland. Tourism Ireland has created a short behind-the-scenes film – in which creator, co-showrunner and executive producer Jez Scharf and actors Will Forte (Gilbert), Siobhán Cullen (Dove), Robyn Cara (Emmy) and David Wilmot (Seamus) talk about the various locations selected for filming.

Filming for the seven-part series took place at several locations, including Union Hall, Drumadoon Pier, Poulgorm Bridge and Glandore in West Cork; Belmont Demesne, Enniskerry Carnegie Library, Sally Gap and Travelahawk Beach in Co Wicklow; and Fenian Street, Howth, Howth Castle and Leopardstown Racecourse in Dublin; as well as at Dave’s Diner in Julianstown, Co Meath. To view the behind-the-scenes film, click here.

Meanwhile, Dermot’s Taste of Ireland, a new series fronted by TV and radio host Dermot O’Leary, will be shown across Britain when it airs on ITV1 and streams on ITVX later this year. The five-part series was shot in Kinsale, Cork city, Wexford, Dublin and Belfast, and is supported by Tourism Ireland. The shows follow O’Leary as he tours, tastes and bakes his way around the country, meeting with local food producers, chefs and restaurateurs.

Cultural

Season seven of an Emmy award-winning US travel series Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi was filmed in Ireland recently. The series reaches millions of people across the US on the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), with an estimated two million viewers per episode, as well as via the PBS app and website. Mallozzi is the series producer and host, and the show follows her travels around the world. The three 30-minute shows will air on PBS next spring.

The series explores and highlights some of the cultural and dance traditions of each destination. Mallozzi and her crew were in the country as guests of Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI. In Leitrim, filming took place at The Glens Centre, where members of trad group Kíla show how to play the uilleann pipes and other Irish instruments. Filming also took place at the Sligo Oyster Experience, Nancy’s Barn in Ballyliffin and on Malin Head.

Dermot O’Leary is pictured with Alice Mansergh, chief executive, Tourism Ireland