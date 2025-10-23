IRFU in deal with Optimum Nutrition

Glanbia’s sports nutrition brand Optimum Nutrition is at the centre of a new deal with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) which allows it become the official performance nutrition sponsor for an undisclosed sum. The brand will deliver nutritional support, including its Elite Series range, to all IRFU teams, including the national men’s and women’s squads.
The sponsorship is spearheaded by long-standing Optimum Nutrition ambassador and Irish rugby player Hugo Keenan, representing the men’s game. Ireland women’s backrower Erin King comes on board as an ambassador. Glanbia will give supporters a chance to win tickets to the Quilter Nations Series games in Dublin this November.
Ireland rugby players and Optimum Nutrition ambassadors Hugo Keenan and Erin King
Photo: Inpho/Ben Brady