Irish ads rely on English versions

A new study by WPP Media reveals a dependency dilemma in Irish language advertising. ‘An Analysis of Dual-Language Advertising Effectiveness in Ireland: An echo or a voice?’, not only calls for a shift from simple translation to transcreation but also underscores a powerful and unexpected public expectation for genuine cultural connection in Irish language ads.

The research builds on WPP Media’s ongoing Media Tracker, which last May reported increased visibility and recall of Irish language ads. While the earlier study confirmed the government initiative’s success in raising awareness, the latest analysis delves deeper into the effectiveness of these campaigns, particularly when run alongside English language ads.

Key findings

The study is based on three waves of research. Each wave consisted of two separate nationally representative samples of 800 adults, yielding a sample size of 4,800 respondents for the entire study. In each wave, one group was exposed to English language campaigns and the other group to their equivalent in the Irish language counterpart.

The findings underscore a challenge:

Gap in understanding: A 35-percentage-point gap in understanding was identified for Irish language ads among audiences who had not previously seen the English version. This indicates that for a majority, the English ad acts as a necessary primer to unlock the meaning of the Irish ad.

A 35-percentage-point gap in understanding was identified for Irish language ads among audiences who had not previously seen the English version. This indicates that for a majority, the English ad acts as a necessary primer to unlock the meaning of the Irish ad. Recall disparity: While WPP Media’s general tracker shows 57 per cent recall for any Irish language ads, this specific campaign-prompted research found an average recall of 38 per cent for Irish language ads, compared to an 18-percentage-point higher recall for English campaigns. This disparity is largely attributed to the lower media spend mandated for Irish language ads (minimum five per cent of total media spend).

While WPP Media’s general tracker shows 57 per cent recall for any Irish language ads, this specific campaign-prompted research found an average recall of 38 per cent for Irish language ads, compared to an 18-percentage-point higher recall for English campaigns. This disparity is largely attributed to the lower media spend mandated for Irish language ads (minimum five per cent of total media spend). The echo of English: A remarkable 43 per cent of respondents shown Irish ads recalled seeing the English version, compared to only 22 per cent of the English ad group recalling the Irish version. This 21-percentage-point difference further illustrates the reliance of Irish language ads on their more prominent English counterparts.

Expectation

Perhaps the most compelling and unexpected finding from the research is the strong public expectation for authenticity in Irish language advertising. Despite the comprehension challenges, the public overwhelmingly believes brands use Irish in campaigns “to genuinely connect with Irish speakers and promote the language” – averaging 41 per cent.

“This desire for authentic engagement is a powerful insight for future strategy,” Eimear McGrath (pictured), research director at WPP Media, said. “It indicates that the public views Irish language advertising as more than just a regulatory requirement. The expectation for genuine connection, rather than mere compliance, is a key takeaway for advertisers.”

An echo not a voice – Paul Enright, Mindshare

Paul Enright, business director, Mindshare, said the model of direct translation can be an ineffective strategy, leading to under-performance. “We’re seeing that Irish language advertising is currently an echo, not a voice. Even when direct translation is unavoidable, it’s crucial to maximise its effectiveness which can be done in different ways.”

WPP Media proposes a strategic shift towards a complementary campaign system.

Leverage English creative: The English campaign, with its higher media spend, should continue to drive mass awareness and baseline comprehension.

Refine the role of Irish ads: Irish ads should not compete for mass recall with limited budgets. Their purpose is to provide a deeper, more authentic connection with a specific and valuable audience, focusing on cultural resonance.

Embrace transcreation: This involves creating advertising natively for the Irish language, with strong visual storytelling, ensuring clarity for all while providing cultural depth for proficient speakers.

Harness immersive Irish-only media: The study also indicates that campaigns integrated within immersive, Irish-only media environments demonstrate enhanced impact, particularly in terms of message comprehension and likeability among engaged audiences.