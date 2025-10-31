Irish agencies in Effie Europe finals

Work entered by Boys+Girls, Core and Droga5 have made the finals of this year’s Effie Best of Europe awards organised by the European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA) and Effie Awards Europe. The Boys+Girls and Core entry for An Post, entitled ‘Sell It, Send It, Cash It In’, is a finalist in the positive change category.

Droga5’s work for Dublin Samaritans is a finalist in the media strategy and idea category.

Among the 102 finalists, 35 were shortlisted in the multi-market categories, 19 in positive change and 48 in the Best of Europe track. Agencies from the UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine are among those represented.

EACA chief executive Charley Stoney (above) said Effie Awards Europe is not just about the awards that celebrate the best of European marketing and advertising. “Managing the programme is an ongoing commitment to our long-term strategy that promotes and upholds the culture and values of marketing and creative effectiveness,” Stoney added.

Jury

Almost 250 industry judges from 25 European countries, including Ireland, contributed their time and insight to identify the year’s most effective work. The jury was co-chaired by Barbara Sala, global senior connections director at Coca-Cola, and Sven Huberts, president of global experience and innovation at Dentsu. Check out the full jury line-up here

The winners – grand, gold, silver, and bronze – will be announced at the Effie Awards Gala on December 10 in Brussels. The show will follow a full day of talks on advertising effectiveness. The gala night will be hosted by Méabh Mc Mahon, chief anchor at Euronews, with Ireland’s EU Commissioner Michael McGrath as special guest.