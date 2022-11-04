Irish agencies make Effie shortlists

Five Irish agencies have made the Effie shortlists, with The Brill Building, Boys+Girls, Bonfire and Core in contention for this year’s Effie Europe Awards and Boys+Girls, Core and The Public House shortlisted for the Effies Global Best of the Best awards. The Brill Building got shortlisted twice for Breakthrough Cancer Research and ‘The Shop that Nearly Wasn’t’.

The agency was shortlisted in two categories, namely the Best of Europe: Small Budget and Best of Europe: Positive Change. Roisin Keown, founder and ECD of The Brill Building, described the double nomination as “amazing”. Boys+Girls was shortlisted twice in the Effie Awards Europe, firstly for Best of Europe: Sustained Success Category for Škoda.

The campaign is entitled ‘The Power of One Little Word’.

The agency’s second nomination was a joint entry with Core for Three Ireland and ‘The Connected Island’ (above). The latter was also shortlisted in the B2B category in Global Effies ‘Best of the Best’, the only B2B campaign to qualify. The Public House was shortlisted for its ‘A Little Museum Taking on Big Stereotypes’ campaign for Epic – The Emigration Museum.

Margaret Gilsenan, chief strategy director, Boys+Girls, said effectiveness was vital in raising the profile of marketing and advertising within the c-suite and ensuring that it is seen as a key business driver. “We’re delighted to see our work for our clients recognised globally as being among the very best and we’ll continue to push to prove that great work works.”

Bonfire, the agency co-founded by Seán Hynes and Ian Doherty, has been shortlisted in the Positive Change Europe: Non Profit category for its ‘You’re Not Alone’ campaign for the charity Alone. “We’re all on cloud nine here at Bonfire on hearing the news,” Hynes said. “Or as they might say in this particular corner of Europe, we’re super delira and excira.”

The Effie winners will be announced at an online awards show on Wednesday, November 30.