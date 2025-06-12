Irish consumers prefer DEI brands

Over two in three or 68 per cent of Irish people would rather buy from owners of brands that treat employees fairly and provide equal opportunities, new research by the Core marketing communications agency group on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) indicates. The study was based on interviews with 1,000 adults age 18 and over resident in the Republic.

The online research revealed a high level of consensus across the Irish public when it comes to beliefs around fairness, inclusion, and business responsibility. These seven statements reflect shared values around merit, opportunity, and trust:

Seven in ten people (71 per cent) say a workplace that welcomes different kinds of people leads to better ideas

Over two in three people (68 per cent) say they would stop buying from a company that is known for treating people unfairly

Over two in three (68 per cent) believe there is a need for greater support for women to close the gender pay gap

Just over six in ten people (64 per cent) say employers should offer flexible policies to support different needs such as family or religion

A similar percentage say the most qualified person should always get the job without companies worrying about diversity trust.

Diverge

The study examined the nuanced landscape of public attitudes among adults in Ireland towards DEI. While there is broad support for such values overall, opinions diverge significantly depending on how inclusion is presented – particularly across branding, advertising, and workplace policies.

Three distinct groups emerged from an analysis of responses to 13 DEI statements:

Fairness advocates (39 per cent of all adults)

High levels of agreement with statement such as supporting Pride (71 per cent), trusting companies that promote fairness (87 per cent), and believing in the need to close the gender pay gap (90 per cent)

Predominantly female, in managerial or clerical roles, and from higher income sectors

This group sees DEI as essential to ethical workplaces and responsible business

Cautious moderates (47 per cent)

Not actively involved in DEI efforts but do not oppose them

Express moderate agreement with many DEI principles but stay neutral when inclusion appears politicised or inauthentic

Just 35 per cent would attend a Pride event, and fewer than half (41 per cent) feel more positive about diverse advertising

Sceptical critic (14 per cent)

Resistant to DEI narratives

Majority of this audience (85 per cent) believe diversity programs create unfair advantages

88 per cent say businesses should focus on products, not social causes

This segment is older, predominantly male, and largely in manual roles, expressing discomfort with what they see as performative inclusion or reverse discrimination

Finian Murphy (above), marketing director at Core, said 86 per cent of Irish adults support DEI – suggesting that the national sentiment is broadly progressive. “However, only half of the large ‘moderate’ middle expresses strong enough alignment to defend DEI initiatives if they come under cultural or political attack. Their support is conditional,” he added.

