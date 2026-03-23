Irish spend €32 on Easter eggs

Irish consumers are set to spend an average of €32 on Easter eggs this year, rising to €40 among households with children. With an estimated 64,790 tonnes of packaging expected to be recycled over the Easter holiday period, Repak are asking all consumers to recycle their packaging and reduce and reuse where possible.

Recycle

New research commissioned by Repak shows that 85 per cent say they are confident about how to recycle Easter egg packaging correctly. The majority correctly identify that packaging should be placed in the recycling bin clean, dry and loose. In addition, over half of those expecting to receive Easter eggs say they plan to recycle all of the packaging. Packaging Sustainability is also shaping behaviour at the checkout. While quality and type of chocolate remain the top drivers of purchase, recyclable packaging is now a key consideration: Nearly 60 per cent of shoppers say recyclable packaging is important when choosing Easter eggs

One in four people have changed the brand they buy due to type of packaging

60 per cent say they would choose an egg with less packaging even if it looked less premium.

Options

These findings indicate that Irish shoppers are more eco-conscious and many are willing to change purchasing habits in favour of more sustainable options. Zoe Kavanagh (pictured), CEO, Repak, said: “Our consumer research shows that while people love the tradition of Easter Eggs, we are all becoming more conscious of how they are packaged. “Consumers now consider the recyclability of packaging as an important factor when deciding what Easter eggs to buy for family and friends. The fact that nearly 60 per cent of shoppers say recyclable packaging is important, shows how embedded sustainability has become in everyday choices.” The survey was conducted by Opinion Market Research.

Members

Repak represents over 3,500 members across Ireland, operating under licence from the Department of Climate, Energy & Environment. Member fees fund household recycling bins, bottle banks and civic amenities nationwide and we run initiatives and campaigns to encourage consumers to reduce their packaging waste and recycle better.

ADVERT

In a world where deadlines are tight, budgets matter, and brands need to move fast, Tangram has quickly become one of Ireland’s most reliable support partners for small and medium-sized businesses — as well as creative and marketing agencies needing extra hands at the right moment. Founded just two years ago, Tangram was created with a simple mission: to give growing businesses the marketing back-up they need, without the complexity or cost of larger providers.

Today, Tangram will place your brand on anything that will sit still for an hour or maybe less, including:

Marketing collateral

Packaging design and production

Branded merchandise

In-store POS

Conference and event materials

Customer communications

Whether it’s a one-off urgent project or ongoing support, Tangram’s ability to step in, take ownership, and deliver.

Contact: Garrett Hughes at garrett@tangram.ie or elena@tangram.ie