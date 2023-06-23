Irish designers win bronze at Cannes

Two young Irish designers have won bronze in the design category at the Young Lions competition in Cannes. The duo are Robin Winchester, motion designer and James Stedman, junior designer at FCB Huskies. The Institute of Advertising Practitioners (IAPI) brought all seven Young Lion teams to the festival to compete in the global competition.

A total of 444 teams took part from 70 countries.

This year the Irish contingent made it onto more shortlists than ever before. Eva Redmond, BBH Ireland and Anthony McDonagh, Core, were shortlisted for their media submission. PHD’s Nico Dagdag and Carolyn McMorrow were shortlisted in the digital category and Shane O’Hare of Bloom and Daragh Griffin, Connelly Partners, made the print shortlist.

IAPI president Sean Hynes, who is creative director at Bonfire, said the future of creativity in Ireland was in safe hands. IAPI also brought two advertising and marketing students to Cannes Lions for the week to attend the Roger Hatchel Academy. At the end of the week, the student delegates break into five ‘agency’ groups to answer a specific brief.

This year’s brief was for the UN and Irish delegate, Ben Holmes, a student at Maynooth, was on the winning team. The prize was a trip to the UN in New York. In the Young Directors awards, the Irish took home a gold and four silvers. The top prize, the special jury award, went to Tara O’Callaghan from Motherland for her documentary, Call Me Mammy.