Irish Distillers voted top team at AIMs

Marketing Institute Ireland announced the winners of its All Ireland Marketing Awards (AIMs) at a gala dinner attended by 800 marketers in Dublin’s Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road with the marketing team of the year award going to Irish Distillers, led by marketing director Jessica Norris. From the hundreds of entries, 99 were shortlisted across 20 categories.

Diageo Ireland took two awards, winning the sponsorship management category and the marketing innovation and creativity award. The National Lottery also scooped two awards, winning the online channel marketing award and the top advertising campaign. Tourist attraction Bunratty Castle & Folk Park took home the small business marketing award.

An Post won the first sustainability award. For the second year in a row, the client agency collaboration award went to SuperValu and TBWA. Also, for the second time, the Department of Health won the insights and market research award. Energia held on to the gradam margaíochta le gaeilge gong again this year.

Toyota won the brand campaign award sponsored by PML and presented by Geoff Lyons.

Mary Lambkin, professor at marketing at the UCD Smurfit Graduate Business School, was names the AIMs’ marketing champion. The young marketer award had not one, but two winners – Rebecca Stenson from Woodies and James Lace from Diageo.

RTÉ’s Bryan Dobson again acted as MC.

MII All-Ireland Marketing Award Winners 2022
1.      Young Marketer Woodies – Rebecca Stenson

Diageo – James Lace
2.      New Product The Lunch Bag
3.      Gradam Margaíochta le Gaeilge Energia
4.      Client Agency Collaboration SuperValu & TBWA
5.      Brand Campaign Toyota Ireland
6.      Customer Experience Guinness Storehouse
7.      Insights & Market Research Department of Health
8.      Online Marketing Channel The National Lottery
9.      Sponsorship Management Diageo Ireland
10.    Public Relations Campaign Lidl Ireland
11.     B2B Marketing Expleo
12.    International Marketing Horseware Ireland
13.    Marketing Innovation & Creativity Diageo Ireland
14.    Integrated Marketing Bank of Ireland
15.    Corporate Social Responsibility Allianz
16.    Small Business Marketing Bunratty Castle & Folk Park
17.   Sustainability An Post
18.   Digital Marketing Campaign Currys Ireland
19.   Advertising Campaign The National Lottery
20.  Marketing Team of the Year Irish Distillers
21.   All Ireland Marketing Champion 2020 Mary Lambkin, UCD Smurfit Graduate Business School

 

About Michael Cullen

View all posts by Michael Cullen
Privacy Policy | Cookies Policy