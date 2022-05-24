Irish Distillers voted top team at AIMs

Marketing Institute Ireland announced the winners of its All Ireland Marketing Awards (AIMs) at a gala dinner attended by 800 marketers in Dublin’s Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road with the marketing team of the year award going to Irish Distillers, led by marketing director Jessica Norris. From the hundreds of entries, 99 were shortlisted across 20 categories.

Diageo Ireland took two awards, winning the sponsorship management category and the marketing innovation and creativity award. The National Lottery also scooped two awards, winning the online channel marketing award and the top advertising campaign. Tourist attraction Bunratty Castle & Folk Park took home the small business marketing award.

An Post won the first sustainability award. For the second year in a row, the client agency collaboration award went to SuperValu and TBWA. Also, for the second time, the Department of Health won the insights and market research award. Energia held on to the gradam margaíochta le gaeilge gong again this year.

Toyota won the brand campaign award sponsored by PML and presented by Geoff Lyons.

Mary Lambkin, professor at marketing at the UCD Smurfit Graduate Business School, was names the AIMs’ marketing champion. The young marketer award had not one, but two winners – Rebecca Stenson from Woodies and James Lace from Diageo.

RTÉ’s Bryan Dobson again acted as MC.