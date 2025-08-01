Irish people favour Euro getaways

A survey conducted by Ipsos B&A shows that 62 per cent of Irish adults will take their holidays in mainland Europe this summer, with just 17 per cent planning staycations. The poll shows that holidays in Ireland are particularly popular among over 65s, with 29 per cent of them choosing to holiday domestically.

Some 47 per cent had booked their summer getaways by May, and this rose to 56 per cent in July. The survey indicated that six per cent of holidaymakers plan to visit the UK. A similar ratio have booked trips to the US and Canada. Lesser numbers cited Asia (3%), Australia (1%), Middle East (1%) and South America (1%).

‘Elsewhere’ got a 12 per cent response, while one per cent said they were still undecided.