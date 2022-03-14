Radio station marks St Patrick’s Day

Every year the world turns green in celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day. The Sound of Ireland is a new pop-up radio station launched for Ireland’s national holiday. Broadcasting online and on FM in Dublin until March 18, the station celebrates St Patrick’s Day with Ireland and the world by trying to amplify aspects of Irish business, culture, tourism and music.

People are invited to enjoy a soundtrack of Irish music and hear the stories of Irish trailblazers who have changed the worlds of music, sport, literature and science. Explore top Irish tourist destinations, undiscovered gems and world class Irish products. Take a dive into our history and language and hear the voices of the Irish diaspora from around the world.

As Ireland emerges from the pandemic, The Sound of Ireland aims to support local and celebrate the best of Irish this St Patrick’s week. The project is an initiative of Creative Audio Productions with services provided by RadioHub, who work with Christmas FM. Programme schedule details are available online at https://thesoundofireland.com/

Vote for your favourite Irish food, musician, TV show and your favourite thing about Ireland at thesoundofireland.com/survey