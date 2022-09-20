Irish Sun launches new TV campaign

The Irish Sun has released a new TV campaign that aims to position its website, TheSun.ie, as the top choice online for news, sport and showbiz gossip. TheSun.ie reports growth over the past 12 months, with monthly users increasing by seven per cent from July 2021 to the end of July this year. Over the same period page views were also said to be up by 25 per cent.

The campaign, entitled ‘It’s TheSun.ie Time’, claims that the red top’s personality-packed content is so attention grabbing that readers will want to find more ways to spend time with it. Featuring three 20-second TV executions, each one shows the quirky ways some people have found to make more time to read the various content put out on TheSun.ie.

One ad is located in a laundrette, where we see someone washing one sock at a time so they can read more content. Another features someone walking the wrong way up a travelator, while the third, located in a lift, shows a young woman stopping at every floor in the building to have a read. The campaign was developed by Pulse Creative and Mindshare.

Running from this week, the television ads will broadcast on RTE, Virgin Media, Sky, Channel 4, Sky on Demand and YouTube. The TV activity will be supported by 20-second radio spots on News Corp’s UrbanMedia stations – Dublin’s FM104 and Q102, Cork’s 96FM/C103, Limerick’s Live95FM, Galway Bay FM, WLR in Waterford and LMFM in the north east.

Watch the ads at www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLh6OCrvbZ8lsRKKaVL2Fn6VP4KqcZ3Tok