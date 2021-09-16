Irish Times goes outdoor with bold new angle

The Irish Times has launched a new brand campaign developed in collaboration with agency partners OwensDDB, Omnicom’s PHD and Behaviour & Attitudes (B&A). The campaign sees the brand move to an ‘always on’ approach with a message across out on home, digital and daily advertising on radio and digital audio channels, including Spotify and Acast.

Head of marketing at The Irish Times Tania Meighan said that one of the objectives is to engage a younger reader and with that in mind the campaign is bold, fresh, colourful and confident. OwensDDB business director John Gildea said they cast people who reflected today’s Ireland and hired photographer Barry McCall to convey warmth and engagement.

The call to action is rooted in a brand truth: ‘You know better… because you get IT’. The dual meaning of ‘IT’ being of course both The Irish Times, alluded to with the visual identity of its app, and a deeper understanding of how life in the real world works. Pictured are David Scott Lennon, PHD; Lauren Byrne, PML Group; Tania Meighan and John Gildea.

Photo: Kieran Harnett